You might think it's summer but 'mean and nasty' gales and heavy rain are on the way

A deep low will bring "mean and nasty" weather to parts of the country tomorrow, says 1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett.

MetService forecasts the low will bring damaging winds to exposed parts of the South Island and lower North Island on Wednesday, and extremely heavy rain to the South Island's West Coast later in the day.

"This could be a winter type system," Corbett says.

"That'll barrel through, strong to severe gales. Watch for this going through late Wednesday into Thursday. Very heavy rain to the West Coast.

"If you're camping, you're going to be outside, bear that thing in mind. Some mean looking weather for mid week."

MetService says the low will bring extremely large accumulations of rain - up to 300mm in 24 hours for some of the ranges - which could cause widespread flooding, slips and damage to roads.

Rivers and streams will rise rapidly, including those in Canterbury that feed from the Southern Alps.

As the low moves off the country to the east on Thursday it'll drag up an unseasonably cold southwest flow from the south causing overnight temperatures on Thursday and Friday to plummet back to single digits, with some areas dropping to four degrees.

"Yes it is summer, and you say 'what on earth is going on'," Corbett says.