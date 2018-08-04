'You made her sleep, so thank you' – PM Jacinda Ardern and baby Neve serenaded by school choir at Wellington Airport

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner and their newborn baby Neve were serenaded by a school choir when they touched down in Wellington today.

The Nayland College students were waiting for their flight to Melbourne, where they are heading to an inter-school singing competition, when they decided to perform an impromptu waiata for Ms Ardern and her family.

Ms Ardern, who was carrying baby Neve, told the Nelson choir after their performance, "You made her sleep, so thank you. That was beautiful".