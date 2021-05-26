TODAY |

'You just need your eyes' — Tonight's rare 'super blood moon' to have beautiful colours, details

Source:  AAP

Moon gazers in Australia and New Zealand are in for a treat tonight when a rare super blood moon appears in the sky for the first time in nearly 40 years.

A supermoon and total lunar eclipse will occur at the same time, causing the moon to appear larger than usual and red. Source: Breakfast

A super blood moon is when a total lunar eclipse (or blood moon) happens at the same time as the 'super' moon — which appears brighter and bigger.

Australian National University astrophysicist Brad Tucker says the shadow creates an amazing orange-red glow that looks a bit like sunrise or sunset with the phenomenon happening every five years or so.

"We're getting two different cool things happening with the same full moon," he told AAP.

NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow

"It doesn't happen that often to get this combination ... so it's definitely a special sight and one that you don't want to miss," Dr Tucker said.

"As the moon perfectly centres in the earth's shadow, it hits this orange-red light. So during the peak of the total lunar eclipse, you are seeing earth's sunrise and sunset lighting up the moon."

While it will be visible from parts of America, Dr Tucker said Australians would have one of the best and most convenient viewing times.

"This is probably the rarest bit of this moon, that it happens in the early evening and not some absurd normal astronomy time in the middle of the night."

"You don't need special equipment ... you just need your eyes, because you can see the beautiful colours and details of the moon."

