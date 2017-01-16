'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

The head of Water Safety NZ says a video showing a toddler scaling a high fence is a good example of how kids need supervision at all times around pools.

Australian mother Wendy Atkinson posted the alarming video last week showing her two-year-old son climbing a five-foot fence in 21 seconds.

Despite not technically being a pool fence, the video has been taken as a warning for those with pools that kids can easily get themselves into trouble if left unattended.

"This video shows he can scale and open the gate in 21 seconds unassisted ... no chairs, tables or bikes to stand on," Ms Atkinson wrote.

"I was really mad, told him off and dragged him away from there then I thought about how quick he was and couldn't stop thinking about those gorgeous little lives taken and I figured if he did it again I'm gonna film it."

Water Safety NZ CEO Jonty Mills said the video demonstrates why kids need to be watched consistently around the water.

"It certainly is a good example of where the only fool-proof solution is that constant adult supervision," Mr Mills said.

"That means keeping them constantly within eyesight - and where the little ones are concerned, keeping them within arms' reach.

"Other toddlers have been known to pull things over and climb on it.

"You just can't take your eyes off them ... they can disappear in the blink of an eye."

Between 2005 and 2014, an average of two children under five in New Zealand drowned in backyard pools per year - 40 per cent of the total average drowning toll of under- fives.

A four-year-old boy was the most recent victim after he drowned on Christmas Day in a backyard pool in Auckland.

New pool fencing legislation came into effect in New Zealand at the beginning of 2017 which, among other things, requires pool retailers to provide fencing information to customers.

The new legislation revised mandatory swimming pool inspection requirements from every five years to every three years for pools 400mm or deeper.