 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The head of Water Safety NZ says a video showing a toddler scaling a high fence is a good example of how kids need supervision at all times around pools.

Australian mother Wendy Atkinson posted the alarming video last week showing her two-year-old son climbing a five-foot fence in 21 seconds.

Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.
Source: Wendy Atkinson/Facebook

Despite not technically being a pool fence, the video has been taken as a warning for those with pools that kids can easily get themselves into trouble if left unattended.

"This video shows he can scale and open the gate in 21 seconds unassisted ... no chairs, tables or bikes to stand on," Ms Atkinson wrote.

"I was really mad, told him off and dragged him away from there then I thought about how quick he was and couldn't stop thinking about those gorgeous little lives taken and I figured if he did it again I'm gonna film it."

Water Safety NZ CEO Jonty Mills said the video demonstrates why kids need to be watched consistently around the water.

"It certainly is a good example of where the only fool-proof solution is that constant adult supervision," Mr Mills said.

"That means keeping them constantly within eyesight - and where the little ones are concerned, keeping them within arms' reach.

"Other toddlers have been known to pull things over and climb on it.

"You just can't take your eyes off them ... they can disappear in the blink of an eye."

Between 2005 and 2014, an average of two children under five in New Zealand drowned in backyard pools per year - 40 per cent of the total average drowning toll of under- fives.

A four-year-old boy was the most recent victim after he drowned on Christmas Day in a backyard pool in Auckland.

New pool fencing legislation came into effect in New Zealand at the beginning of 2017 which, among other things, requires pool retailers to provide fencing information to customers.

The new legislation revised mandatory swimming pool inspection requirements from every five years to every three years for pools 400mm or deeper.

Territorial authorities have also received new enforcement powers for pools they deem to be below standard, including the power to issue fix notices.

Related

Man drowns in spa pool in Alexandra

Man drowns in Rotorua motel pool

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

01:15
2
The driver, Terry Jacobson, is lucky to be alive after a semi-truck forced him over the cliff.

Raw: The moment over-taking truck clips snowplough, forcing it down 90m bank

00:27
3
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Live updates: Can the Black Caps pull off stunning last day win?


00:26
4
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

00:46
5
At one point in the skit "Trump" said 'I'm about to be President, we're all going to die'.

Video: Alec Baldwin sends up (another) hilarious Trump SNL skit: 'I'm about to be president, we're all going to die'

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ