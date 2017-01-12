 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'You hope for the best and you plan for the worst' - Kiwi yachtie Alan Langdon opens up about 27 days at sea

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi yachtie Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter have spoken about their 27-days at sea - an adventure which sparked a missing persons case.

Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.
Source: Milton Ulladulla Times/ Jessica McInerney

Mr Langdon, 49, and his daughter Que set out on their voyage from Kawhia Harbour on North Island's west coast mid December on a 6.4m catamaran, heading for the Bay of Islands, he said. 

But the pair sailed into Ulladulla Harbour, New South Wales yesterday, four-weeks after they were reported missing, and a long way from their originally intended destination.

Alan Langdon, who spent weeks at sea with a broken rudder, has spoken about what he and his young daughter went through.
Source: ABC Australia

After launching a search, police believed they had deliberately set sail for Australia, amid claims Mr Langdon was in a custody battle with Que's mother. 

Mr Langdon told the Milton Ulladulla Times that four days into their journey, one of the boat's rudders broke and he was unaware of his location when arriving in the harbour.

Que and her father told a reporter at the Times that they came across a great deal of sea life during their journey including a pod of whales, dolphins and albatross.

"The dolphins told us the bad weather was coming," Que said.

Mr Langdon explained they saw a pod of dolphins and then the next morning the weather got progressively worse. 

He said they also encountered several large swells, sometimes even reaching the height of the boat's mast. 

"Some of the swells might have been 10 metres," said Mr Langdon.

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que embarked on a four-week voyage when a trip to the Bay of Islands went wrong.
Source: ABC Australia

"And when we were coming out of New Zealand there was big waves there too," said Que. 

Despite not planning on spending four-weeks at sea Mr Langdon had a significant stockpile of food and water that kept them going. 

"One of the things you say when you go to sea is that you hope for the best and you plan for the worst," he said.

The Langdons are expected to head north to Port Kembia Harbour for quarantine tonight. 

Related

Australia

00:32

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

00:32
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter Que sailed into Ulladulla after 26 days at sea.

Aussie witness saw Langdon and daughter 'paddling in, they didn't seem too traumatised'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

00:40
2
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop


00:16
3
7 News' Michael Scanlan asked Erica O’Donnell to spell her "first and last". She took it a bit literally.

Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

00:15
4
The hole, a geothermic storm, has the power to disrupt earth's power grid.

What's happened to the sun? NASA animation shows breathtaking black hole slicing through sun


00:09
5
Drivers in the Wellington region have been warned to be sensible as strong winds strike the Wellington region.

Raw: Huge swells smash against Wellington's coastal roads as damaging winds whip region

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ