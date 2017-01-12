'You hope for the best and you plan for the worst' - Kiwi yachtie Alan Langdon opens up about 27 days at sea

Kiwi yachtie Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter have spoken about their 27-days at sea - an adventure which sparked a missing persons case.

Mr Langdon, 49, and his daughter Que set out on their voyage from Kawhia Harbour on North Island's west coast mid December on a 6.4m catamaran, heading for the Bay of Islands, he said.

But the pair sailed into Ulladulla Harbour, New South Wales yesterday, four-weeks after they were reported missing, and a long way from their originally intended destination.

After launching a search, police believed they had deliberately set sail for Australia, amid claims Mr Langdon was in a custody battle with Que's mother.

Mr Langdon told the Milton Ulladulla Times that four days into their journey, one of the boat's rudders broke and he was unaware of his location when arriving in the harbour.

Que and her father told a reporter at the Times that they came across a great deal of sea life during their journey including a pod of whales, dolphins and albatross.

"The dolphins told us the bad weather was coming," Que said.

Mr Langdon explained they saw a pod of dolphins and then the next morning the weather got progressively worse.

He said they also encountered several large swells, sometimes even reaching the height of the boat's mast.

"Some of the swells might have been 10 metres," said Mr Langdon.

"And when we were coming out of New Zealand there was big waves there too," said Que.

Despite not planning on spending four-weeks at sea Mr Langdon had a significant stockpile of food and water that kept them going.

"One of the things you say when you go to sea is that you hope for the best and you plan for the worst," he said.