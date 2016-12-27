'You hold the key to unlock our torture' -family of murdered Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley appeal for help

The family of the Upper Hutt woman who was killed in her own home earlier this month are pleading for those responsible or anyone with information to come forward.

Lois Tolley, 30, was found dead in her home on Ward Street, Trentham, on Saturday December 10, in what police say was an "execution-type killing".

Four men in their 20s were seen arriving at the house before the attack about midnight on the Friday, and seen jogging away shortly after.

Tolley's aunt, Lorraine Duffin today said Christmas will never be the same and it has been the family's "worst nightmare".

"We have all gone through hell these past few weeks, if we can get some answers.. it might help us understand how this happened," she said.

Ms Duffin urged those responsible and anyone with information in the community to think of their family and "please, please come forward".

"You hold the key to unlock our torture and we are calling on your conscience to help us get some closure and bring these cowards to justice," said Ms Duffin.

Ms Tolley's mother Catherine MacDonald said her daughter was "counting down the days" until her family would spend Christmas at her home.

"Lois and our family were so excited and looking forward to Christmas, it was going to be our first family Christmas in a while," said Ms MacDonald.

"It was taken away from us and Lois."

Ms Duffin said the family received information that could only have come from the four people who were at Ms Tolley's house the night of her murder.

The information has since been passed on to the police.

Ms MacDonald said Ms Tolley was kind and always cooking meals for others, "always helping people".

"She'd give you the shirt off her back," said Ms Duffin.

They said although it will be unlikely they will find peace, just knowing someone has been held accountable might help them understand.

Police say they have spoken to a number of people over the death.