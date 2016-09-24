'You are history' - shooting victim's family tell killer in court

Why two men began arguing in a Manurewa driveway was never explained to the court. But the fight ended with Leslie Putt fatally shot in the stomach.

An Auckland jury subsequently found Bodi McKee, 24, guilty of manslaughter for killing thirty-five-year-old Mr Putt, despite claims by his lawyers he was defending himself from the aggressive older man, who was trying to bash him.

McKee will now spend up to six years and three months behind bars after Justice Matthew Muir today sentenced him over the killing in September last year.

Bodi McKee Source: Supplied

Mr Putt's family called threats from the public gallery as the sentence was read, shouting "you are history", with McKee and his supporters jeering back.

Describing McKee as a "monster", Mr Putt's family repeatedly called him a coward in their victim impact statements.

Mr Putt's mother, Marlene Sellars, told how she rushed to the scene and cradled her dying son's head in her lap as tears streamed down her face.

"Why did you bring a gun" that day, she asked McKee in court.

"My life is horrid now."

Mr Putt's aunt, Leone Parks, said she sat through every day of McKee's trial looking for signs of remorse.

"But you had none, you weren't even paying attention to what was going on, you just hung your head," she said.

Justice Muir said McKee was extremely reckless for arriving at the Manurewa home drunk and carrying a loaded weapon.

He accepted McKee also started the fight when he spotted the car in which Mr Putt was sleeping and rushed to confront him, pulling the gun out in the process.

'Fight like a man'

Witnesses in the trial described being woken by shouts of "drop the f***ing gun and fight like a man" as an argument between the two men grew heated.

Prosecutors say McKee knew Mr Putt just wanted a fist fight, but instead raised his weapon and fired.

The defence painted a different picture of a terrified McKee, cornered and trying to get away.

A younger McKee begged for help and only pulled his gun when he wasn't allowed to escape, lawyer Annabel Ives argued.

But Justice Muir did not accept this, saying McKee could have escaped down the driveway at any time.

While acknowledging McKee's hard childhood, Justice Muir said he had a history of lesser violent offending with 46 previous convictions, including for aggravated robbery, possession of a gun and fighting.

He did, however, accept McKee did not likely intend to kill Mr Putt and may instead have been simply trying to injure him or fire a warning shot.

McKee ultimately got himself into a situation where he "bit off far more than he could chew", Justice Muir said.