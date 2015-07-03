 

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

The son of the women dubbed the 'Black Widow' has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for crashing his car, killing a passenger and seriously injuring another.

Adam Kerns has been found guilty of punching and stomping Justin Marshall outside a Queenstown bar last year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Adam Kearns was handed down the sentence this morning after previously pleading guilty to four charges including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing injury and causing death with methamphetamine in his system. 

The son of the killer known as the ‘Black Widow’ has given ONE News his first on-camera interview.
Source: 1 NEWS

He is the son of convicted murder Helen Milner who poisoned her husband Philip James Nisbet in 2009.

Lee-Anne Cartier was the first person to suspect Helen Milner of killing her brother, and worked for years to put her behind bars.
Source: Breakfast

Kearns car crashed in December 2015, after losing control of his Subaru on a gentle left hand bend on Wairakei Road, Christchurch.

Police estimated he was travelling at 111 kilometres per hour when he lost control, crashing into parked car which was shunted 21m before coming to a stop.

The impact to the left side of Kearns car killed his passenger, Christchurch man Nicholas Brent Morrison and left his female passenger with fractures to her pelvis, a vertebrae and wrist.

Judge Tom Gilbert told Kearns at his sentencing: "On any view of it this was horrific driving, you elected to travel at speed, that type of speed always involves aggressive driving and has the potential to end in tragedy".

"You have killed a person and you have ruined lives because of your own sense of self entitlement," he said.

In July, 2015, Kearns was also found guilty during a jury trial of assaulting ex-All Black Justin Marshall with intent to injure, The Southland Times reported. 

The Sky Sports rugby commentator and 81-Test All Black was attacked as he left a Queenstown bar on April 18, 2014. 

Kearns left Marshall with a badly bruised back, head, body and swelling under his left eye.

Judge Turner said Marshall had no recollection of the incident, after the fight began when Kearns believed the rugby star drank his beer at a pub.


