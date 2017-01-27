'You have done the force proud' - Waikato cops praised for keeping cool despite torrent of abuse

The cool and calm actions of three Waikato police officers have been praised after they were forced to deal with a torrent of abuse while trying to take a man into custody.

The trio were at a Te Kuiti property on Thursday to get a man who failed to appear in court when the man's son and other family members subjected them to a torrent of abuse.

They got the man into the patrol car, despite threats and insults.

"Dirty rotten f***ing mongrels you are! Youse are lucky we are not bad people otherwise youse would be dead," one person was heard saying.

The man's son filmed the incident and uploaded it to social media.

The calm actions of the police officers were praised by their bosses and member of the public who saw the video online.

"Good to see our police acting professionally under obvious duress, nice one lads," Andy Mayhew wrote on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

Debbie Schrader said it was the kind of behaviour police had to deal with every day.

"Great work guys you have done the force proud with the way you handled yourselves in what was a very trying situation."

"Amazed how the police officers handle this in a professional way, good on you boys," added Mark Wilson.