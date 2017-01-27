 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'You have done the force proud' - Waikato cops praised for keeping cool despite torrent of abuse

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The cool and calm actions of three Waikato police officers have been praised after they were forced to deal with a torrent of abuse while trying to take a man into custody.

The young man filming this video wasn't going to let NZ Police officers take his dad, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Source: Facebook/Rangatira Kaydeng

The trio were at a Te Kuiti property on Thursday to get a man who failed to appear in court when the man's son and other family members subjected them to a torrent of abuse.

They got the man into the patrol car, despite threats and insults.

"Dirty rotten f***ing mongrels you are! Youse are lucky we are not bad people otherwise youse would be dead," one person was heard saying.

The man's son filmed the incident and uploaded it to social media.

The calm actions of the police officers were praised by their bosses and member of the public who saw the video online.

"Good to see our police acting professionally under obvious duress, nice one lads," Andy Mayhew wrote on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

Debbie Schrader said it was the kind of behaviour police had to deal with every day.

"Great work guys you have done the force proud with the way you handled yourselves in what was a very trying situation." 

"Amazed how the police officers handle this in a professional way, good on you boys," added Mark Wilson. 

The 58-year-old subject to the warrant appeared in court yesterday, and was remanded in custody. 

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

2

Nadal beats Grigor Dimitrov advancing to Australian Open final!

3
Donald Trump on Air Force One

Trump expected to halt refugee flow into United States

00:21
4
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:52
5
The young man filming this video wasn't going to let NZ Police officers take his dad, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Watch: Waikato cops subject to tirade of abuse while carrying out arrest warrant

00:16
Homes are being evacuated near the ACME Industries building in Upper Hutt due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Video: Massive factory fire put out in Upper Hutt after plumes of black smoke billow into sky

Smoke from the ACMA industries factory prompted dozens of 111 calls just after 7pm.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:52
The young man filming this video wasn't going to let NZ Police officers take his dad, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Watch: Waikato cops subject to tirade of abuse while carrying out arrest warrant

"I think the three officers present remained calm, collected and professional throughout," their Sergeant said.


01:55
Russia won't allow single parents or gay couples to adopt, and NZ won't agree to their terms.

NZ cutting adoption ties with Russia after failed negotiations

25 families had been hoping to bring children from Russia – but many had given up and adopted from Asian countries instead.

02:02
Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

Teenage Christchurch prisoner setting up future on the outside through bike workshops

Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ