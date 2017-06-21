 

'You will be greatly missed' - Snickers the police cat dies after being hit by a car last night

Auckland police cat, Snickers, has died after being hit by a car last night. 

Senior constable Snickers makes himself at home.

Source: Supplied

Whangaparoa Police, where Snickers was based, shared the news on an Instagram post. 

"Sadly our beloved Snickers crossed the rainbow bridge last night after being struck by a car," the post said. 

"Snickers provided laughter and mirth to thousands worldwide via this Instagram account. Local residents that met him said he was always happy to share a cuddle or meow with them.

"So from us all, Sniks wherever you may be now may there be lots of biscuits, cuddles and library visits."

Fans of Snickers commented their condolences on the Instagram post.

One user said, "I'm so sad. Thank you for touching so many lives Snickers."

Another said, "Oh no! I'm so glad we stopped by to visit when we did. My daughter got to cuddle him as she had hoped. What an awesome cat you were Snickers, you will be greatly missed." 

Another use said it was "devastating".

"This is devastating news. My heart goes out to all those grieving for Snickers."

