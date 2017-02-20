'You go to the supermarket and pay $3.50 for our water they've bottled for free' - fuming Hawke's Bay resident

Hawke's Bay resident David Trubridge is usually calm and gentle, until you talk to him about the war on local water.

He's furious that there are 37 irrigation bans in the drought-prone region, yet bottling companies are taking local water for free to sell at a profit.

"It's insane giving away our water for companies to make a profit, to put into bottles, to sell overseas... Hawke's Bay is a drought-prone region; it's really dry," a fuming Mr Trubridge told Seven Sharp.

Nearly a dozen companies have been granted consent to take water from underground aquifers.

Those up and running are bottling tens of thousands of litres every hour, Seven Sharp found out.

"We're giving away to companies to bottle to send overseas but we're not allowed to use sprinklers in gardens," Mr Trubridge said.

In protest to water companies taking local supplies, Mr Trubridge put up a Facebook post saying "I'll keep my sprinkler going in protest".

The post struck a chord with hundreds and was shared more than 2000 times.

Bottling companies see it differently: they see New Zealand's high rainfall.

NASA data showed underground water levels were dropping dramatically around the world.

Mr Trubridge says it's already happening, that we don't have enough water in the region.

"I know that bottling quantity is very small, but nothing is stopping other companies coming in and bottling lots more, as rules stand at the moment," Mr Trubridge said.

"There'd be nothing worse than raping and pillaging our aquifers, and 50 years later we say sorry, it's all gone."

Hawke's Bay MP Stuart Nash believes bottling has a place, if done sustainably and if the water is paid for.

He's drafting a private members bill.

"You've got to pay for your water... we're quite naive in New Zealand to think you don't have to," he said.

"Philosphically, if you use water as a means of production, you should probably pay... but, let's start with bottled water.

"You go to the supermarket and pay $3.50 for our water that they have bottled for free. That's not right."

Mr Trubridge wants to get his message across: There is no way we should have any bottled water in New Zealand.