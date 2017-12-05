'You will be the first, but you won't be the last' - PM Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech at fees-free launch

After much speculation, the eligibility criteria of the government's fees-free policy has been announced, with 50,000 students expected to take up the scheme.

PM Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today at Porirua's Aotea College.

"You will be the first, but you wont be the last," she told students who would get their first year free.

She said the majority of those who would get their first year free would be people who have not studied before, at any age, and people who would go onto vocational training.

"That's the kind of skills New Zealanders need," she told the students.

Ms Ardern likened the implementation of tertiary fees-free to the historical changes to secondary school in New Zealand.

"There was a time where we didn't have secondary school available for everybody. It was back then a Labour government said 'hang on, our students need more than that', so we made a change."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins released a statement today which said: "If you're a New Zealander who finished school in 2017, or if you will finish school during 2018, you qualify for a year of free provider based tertiary education or industry training in 2018."

Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS NOW

"If you're not a recent school leaver, and you've done less than half a full time year of education or training, you also qualify."

Eligibility criteria

Industry training students will get up to two years free for eligible programmes. Kiwi students studying from overseas will be eligible.

However students enrolled at a tertiary education not recognised in New Zealand are not eligible, it is unclear if this will impact Kiwi students on exchange programmes overseas.

The government will fund up to $12,000 for study in a year, it will also cover compulsory student service fees.

The Tertiary Education Commission will pay fees to the tertiary institute, students will not need to apply to Student Link to access the fees-free policy, but would for living costs or allowances.

Australian students will need to have lived in Australia for three years to be eligible.

Students must also enroll in a programme funded by the Tertiary Education Commission, be recognised by New Zealand Qualifications Authority, be at Level 3 or above and for industry training be at least 120 credits.

The Tertiary Education Commission will implement the policy.

"I appreciate that enrolled and prospective learners have had to wait some time before seeing the final details of the fees-free policy and I thank them for their patience; however, I'm sure learners will be happy with the result," Mr Hipkins said.

He said 80,000 people will be eligible for the scheme next year.

"We expect the policy to halt, and over time reverse the current trend of fewer people going into post-school training and education. We have budgeted for a three per cent increase in equivalent full-time students in 2018, equating to about 2000 extra students.

"The Government has budgeted for up to $380 million in the current financial year across the fees-free policy and the $50 increases to student loans and allowances," Mr Hipkins said.

She told press today she is interested in the predicted uptake of the scheme by students.

"Predominately out expectation is people accessing apprenticeships, industry training, polytechnics, private training institutions and wānanga, and that's where you’ll see the majority of the likely uptake."