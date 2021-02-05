TODAY |

'You feel the history' - Scotty Morrison, Jenny-May Clarkson reflect on signing of Te Tiriti 181 years ago

Source:  1 NEWS

Visualising the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi 181 years ago, te reo expert and Te Karere presenter Scotty Morrison this morning reflected on New Zealand's important history.

Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking with Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson ahead of Waitangi Day tomorrow, Morrison says history is important to tell us where we've come from.

"History is always really important. History tells us where we've come from and it always gives us some good signs about where we should be heading, and if you come here I think you actually experience what it would have been like, you can visualise it.

"It just must have been such an epic moment, and it was an epic moment because it was the birth of our nation," Morrison said, imagining tents made of Navy ship sails, Māori chiefs and British leaders gathering together to discuss the document.

"You come here, you see the history, you feel the history and it really helps you to connect about what it's all about and where your position is in Aotearoa as a citizen of this country."

A "really rushed" translation of New Zealand's Treaty of Waitangi was signed by Māori and British leaders on February 6, 1840.

