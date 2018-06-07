Are you eligible? Expert encourages Kiwis to take up new government funding for home insulation

An eco design advisor is encouraging people to take advantage of the Government's Warmer Kiwi Homes grants, which launched this month.

Less well-off homeowners can apply for a 67 per cent grant from the Government to help pay for the installation of ceiling and underfloor insulation.

Nelso Lebo, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said about half of all New Zealand homes will not be adequately heated this winter.

"Cold, damp homes have a huge toll on health on livability [and] just family welfare," the Palmerston North City Council eco design advisor said.

"I imagine some of these families where they've got their children in respiratory distress and they can't even afford to turn up the heater - it breaks my heart.

For me, we can't go fast enough on this issue."

ARE YOU ELIGIBLE?

- You must own the home and live in it, plus hold a Community Services Card or SuperGold combo card

OR

- You must own the home and live in it, and be in an area identified as lower-income (NZ Deprivation Index Decile 9 or 10), and the house must have been built before 2008.