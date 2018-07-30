You’d have to ask her’ – Simon Bridges coy on whether Jacinda Ardern purposely overshadowed his party conference speech

Breakfast
A man has died after being found stabbed in Greymouth overnight.
Police say he was found in Cowper St around 2am, and died in Greymouth Hospital shortly afterwards.
They are speaking with a person over the incident, and say the public is not at any risk.
Detective Senior Sergeant Jacqui Corner said they were still notifying the man's family, so had no more information to release about the victim at this stage.
An investigation is continuing following a Ohakune bus crash that killed a young woman and injured several others on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred on Ohakune Mountain Road around 2.30pm.
The bus has been taken to Whanganui for examinations.
There were 31 passengers on board at the time of the incident.