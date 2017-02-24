 

'You could hear the windows cracking' - classroom block destroyed at Auckland college

Long Bay College will close today after a blaze engulfed a classroom block overnight.

Long Bay College is closed today after fire broke around 2.30am.
Fifteen appliances were called to the fire at the North Shore school just after 2.30am.

Year 12 student Anastasia Zaikina, who lives near the college, said her parents woke her up because they could smell smoke.

They started walking down the street just before 3am and discovered the fire was at her school.

Classroom block is ablaze at Long Bay College in Auckland

"You could hear the windows cracking and wood falling," she said.

"I’ve never seen anything like it."

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Scott Osmond told 1 NEWS the fire is now under control.

"The fire damaged an area of 20 by 25 square metres."

Auckland

'You could hear the windows cracking' - classroom block destroyed at Auckland college


