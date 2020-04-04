'You or I could die' - Kiwi radio star's heartfelt plea to Māori and Pacific people after positive Covid-19 test

Popular radio personality Sela Alo has delivered a heartfelt message directly to Māori and Pacific Island communities about Covid-19 and New Zealand’s lockdown after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Alo took to social media to share news of his diagnosis before urging everyone to “listen to the Prime Minister and stay home”.

Ignoring that directive was "actually really selfish and crazy", Alo said.

"You're giving this virus a chance to spread ... Staying in your bubble doesn't mean creating a bubble larger than who lives in your house now! In other words, you can't meet up with anyone including other family for any reason - that is not OK!

"When you have contact outside your bubble, the chance of transmission increases.”

The former Flava morning show presenter focused on Māori and Pacific with the second part of his message.

“Our Māori and Pacific communities are at super risk because most of us already suffer from underlying medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

“Please keep to your bubble, keep local and play your part. Stay home and save lives - simple.”

Alo emphasised his written words with a video where he laid out the possible consequences even further.

"I mean, you or I could die. That is the reality we are living in right now. We've got to minimise that from happening. It's everybody's responsibility to make sure we take this thing seriously. Otherwise we will die."

The stern message comes after videos of Auckland kava group meet-ups were livestreamed on Facebook earlier this week despite the lockdown enforcement.

Auckland Tongan community president Malakai Koloamatangi told 1 NEWS he has tried to enforce the Govenrment's rules.

“I have heard of churches where people have congregated to drink kava. I am part of the Fofoagna Club, which is the biggest kava club in New Zealand, and I’ve had people ringing and I have to keep telling them, 'No, no, its a lockdown, you can’t come here'” he says.

Tongan newspaper editor Ulu’alo Po’uila added kava parties are high-risk, with people sitting close together and sharing cups.

“If you go down there and get infected at the kava party and infect your own family, to me that is unforgivable,” he says.

Alo also urged anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get tested and backed the Government’s message of “be kind”.

"While we're at it, can we be kind please to our medical staff at the frontline, and at the supermarkets?"

Alo didn't discuss how he could’ve caught the virus, but NZME reports he was the emcee at Marist College’s Fiafia Night on March 14.