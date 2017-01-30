Where are you, Carissa? Search for missing Auckland woman continues today on west coast

Police are focusing their search for missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison on the Woodhill Forest area on the west coast today.

Ms Avison, 21, has been missing since last Thursday after she caught a ride from Holder Place to Coast Road in Muriwai, arriving about 11am on that day.

Police say, at this stage, they don't suspect foul play.

However, they are concerned for Ms Avison's safety, as her actions were out of character.

Search and rescue teams are working in the forest area near the corner of Coast and Grass Track Roads.

Carissa was last seen wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black three-quarter leggings and a white t-shirt.

She may also have been wearing a turquoise-coloured snow board jacket, and was carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.