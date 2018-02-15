 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'You can't move on' - Jacinda Ardern meets with fed up earthquake claimants in Christchurch

share

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

Fed up earthquake claimants battling with insurance issues in Christchurch have met face to face with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in what was at times, a heated exchange.

More than 2500 claims remain unsettled with the Earthquake Commission alone.
Source: 1 NEWS

Several dozen protesters, armed with placards, marched from Cranmer Square to the Christchurch Art Gallery this morning.

New Brighton homeowners Mike and Fran Dodge have lived in their damaged house since the quake, but are at a stalemate.

"You're living in a damaged house, you can't sell it. You can't do any maintenance. You can't move on. We've got a broken driveway which is difficult for my wife in a wheelchair. We've got doors that don't close. Our children have gone from ten to twenty living with us grizzling about insurance," he said.

Ms Ardern agreed with protesters that seven years is too long.

"First and foremost, the focus for us is trying to make sure your cases are settled. Because seven years, is just not good enough.”

The government's since launched an independent inquiry into the EQC, and will be establishing an arbitration tribunal to resolve tricky disputes, and create a fund for test cases to clarify major legal advice.

It's also extended the Residential Advisory Service.

Greater Christchurch Minister Megan Woods said it was vital to give people access to help. "We want to make sure that you don't just have access to justice based on your bank balance."

The terms of reference for the EQC inquiry are now out for public consultation. More than 750 people have submitted their views and stories.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Alison Pugh

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

00:29
2
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4

Body found in Motueka estuary identified as 50-year-old man

5
Baby bed.

Cot clutter may have killed Sydney baby, Coroners Court hears

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.

00:29
A student describes rushing through Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as police apprehended the gunman who killed 17.

Watch: 'I saw two girls probably dead in the hallway' - student's chilling account of chaos during Florida school massacre

The teenager recounts rushing through classrooms, not knowing which way to safely shelter.

00:18
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.

00:29
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 