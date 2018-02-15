'You can't move on' - Jacinda Ardern meets with fed up earthquake claimants in Christchurch

Fed up earthquake claimants battling with insurance issues in Christchurch have met face to face with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in what was at times, a heated exchange.

Several dozen protesters, armed with placards, marched from Cranmer Square to the Christchurch Art Gallery this morning.

New Brighton homeowners Mike and Fran Dodge have lived in their damaged house since the quake, but are at a stalemate.

"You're living in a damaged house, you can't sell it. You can't do any maintenance. You can't move on. We've got a broken driveway which is difficult for my wife in a wheelchair. We've got doors that don't close. Our children have gone from ten to twenty living with us grizzling about insurance," he said.

Ms Ardern agreed with protesters that seven years is too long.

"First and foremost, the focus for us is trying to make sure your cases are settled. Because seven years, is just not good enough.”

The government's since launched an independent inquiry into the EQC, and will be establishing an arbitration tribunal to resolve tricky disputes, and create a fund for test cases to clarify major legal advice.

It's also extended the Residential Advisory Service.

Greater Christchurch Minister Megan Woods said it was vital to give people access to help. "We want to make sure that you don't just have access to justice based on your bank balance."