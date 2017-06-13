 

'You can still get out and do it' - Dunedin's oldest figure skater says age and health are no barrier

A Dunedin man, just weeks away from turning 70, is not letting age or health hold him back from travelling the world and competing in figure skating competitions.

Just a month out from turning 70, self-taught figure skater Keith Dickson performs incredible routine at German competition.
Source: ISU

Born and breed in Dunedin, mechanical engineer, 69-year-old Keith Dickson has just arrived home after competing in Germany at the ISU International Adult Figure Skating Competition, where he won two trophies for the artistic and technical categories he competed in. 

Mr Dickson told 1 NEWS NOW he was the oldest competing out of about 600 people and he "nailed" his artistic routine. 

He originally got into the sport through a former partner nearly 10 years ago, but before that the only experience he had was "fluffing around" on the frozen Manorburn Dam, near Alexandra when he was growing up.

He's completely self taught, writes his own routines saying, "my coach is the internet".

But, if you told him this time last year, he'd be travelling to international competitions, he wouldn't have believed you.

Mr Dickson struggled through a heart condition and underwent a double bypass surgery on his heart in March last year, and was told it would be six months before he could be back on the ice. 

"It was like someone had disconnected my batteries," he said.

But post-surgery he was back on the ice rink within two months, and says people always ask him how he does it. 

"You put a piece of meat in the fridge and it keeps fresh... So I tell people I'm just a piece of meat in the fridge."

He wants to advocate for other Kiwis his age, saying "you can still get out and do it".

Despite competing individually in Germany, Mr Dickson prefers skating with a partner, and is now stuck without one.

"I need to find a lady friend," said Mr Dickson who hopes to find someone to skate with.

His former partner, Sharon Straub was an ex-Olympic gymnast from Sydney, and the pair had great success, getting standing ovations from crowds in several competitions, he said.

One year, he even built a spacesuit for their performance to David Bowie's classic song, Space Odyssey.

