You can start casting votes today in Mt Albert by-election

Advance voting for the February 25 Mt Albert by-election is about to open.

The Green's Julie Anne Genter is taking on the Mt Albert electorate, which is a strong Labour seat.
Source: 1 NEWS

From today, four booths booths will be open from 9am to 5pm.

The only parliamentary parties contesting the seat are Labour and the Greens, and Labour's candidate Jacinda Ardern is expected to stroll in.

Gareth Morgan says his Opportunties Party candidate will give Labour and the Greens a run for their money.
Source: Seven Sharp

It's a safe Labour seat, previously held by former prime minister Helen Clark and most recently by David Shearer, who resigned to lead a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Ms Ardern is currently a list MP.

The Greens are also putting up one of their list MPs, Julie Anne Genter.

National isn't running a candidate.

Gareth Morgan's new Opportunities Party has a candidate in the field, and so does the New Zealand Peoples' Party.

Several independents are having a crack at the seat.

Advance voting is for people who won't be in the electorate on polling day, but anyone can cast an early vote.

