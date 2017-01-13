You can start casting votes today in Mt Albert by-election

Advance voting for the February 25 Mt Albert by-election is about to open.

From today, four booths booths will be open from 9am to 5pm.

The only parliamentary parties contesting the seat are Labour and the Greens, and Labour's candidate Jacinda Ardern is expected to stroll in.

It's a safe Labour seat, previously held by former prime minister Helen Clark and most recently by David Shearer, who resigned to lead a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Ms Ardern is currently a list MP.

The Greens are also putting up one of their list MPs, Julie Anne Genter.

National isn't running a candidate.

Gareth Morgan's new Opportunities Party has a candidate in the field, and so does the New Zealand Peoples' Party.

Several independents are having a crack at the seat.