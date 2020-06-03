TODAY |

What you can do in Level 1 - restrictions on physical distancing and businesses to be lifted

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined what restrictions will be moved when the country moves to Alert Level 1.

Jacinda Ardern Source: Getty

Cabinet will consider the move on Monday.

How life will change:

Restrictions on businesses and services will be lifted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM has outlined what life will look like when we move into Level 1. Source: 1 NEWS

Rules governing hospitality outlets will be lifted.

There will be no physical distancing rules, and limits on gatherings will be removed.

Crowds will be allowed at sports matches and church services.

Community sport can resume without restrictions.

Physical distancing is no longer required on air travel or public transport.

Border controls remain in place and increased hygiene is expected of all New Zealanders.

The 10 golden rules of Alert Level 1

If you're sick, stay home.

If you have cold or flu symptoms call your doctor.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader told Breakfast the restrictions need to be loosened. Source: Breakfast

Wash your hands.

Sneeze or cough into your elbow and disinfect surfaces.

Isolate immediately if told to by authorities.

If you have underlying conditions, talk with your GP about precautions.

Keep track of where you've been.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some hand wash karaoke might be just the ticket to reach the 20-second mark. Source: 1 NEWS

Businesses should help.

Stay vigilant.

Be kind to others and to yourself.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Advice and Info
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives latest Covid-19 update
2
'It's a shambles' – Todd Muller says Jacinda Ardern needs to move NZ to Alert Level 1 immediately
3
No new Covid-19 cases in NZ for 12 days in a row, still one active case
4
Taranaki police officers charged with manslaughter following man's death in custody
5
Hayley Holt returns to Breakfast, thanks viewers for support after losing her baby
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

'Incredibly beautiful' pod of dolphins in Waitematā Harbour delight onlookers

Union calls for sick leave allowance to be doubled to 10 days per year
07:41

Legalising cannabis an opportunity to regulate drug authorities have 'very little control over' - law expert
02:03

British government chastised by watchdog for 'misleading' Covid-19 testing figures