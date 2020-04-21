What you can and can't do in Level 3: Extending your bubble, fishing and going to the beach

Come Tuesday, we'll be able to make a little more room in our bubbles, and take our bubbles a few more places.

But how many extra people can each household see, and just how far we can drive?

Well, our bubbles can grow, but not by very much.

Limiting interactions is still the best way to combat Covid-19. That means we must stay in our bubbles as much as we can.

We are allowed one or two extra people in our bubble such as loved ones who live alone nearby, or if you need childcare while going to work.

However, you must be exclusive - no sharing bubble buddies.

You can travel locally to exercise or walk - that means a place near you.

Walking and running is still all good, but under Level 3 restrictions, can you go for a swim, a longer walk, surf, or fish from the wharf.

Only do these if you are experienced - and if your nearest surf beach is an hour away, it's too far.

Boating and team sports remain off limits, while guidelines for hunting are being developed.

While some can return to work, you should work from home if you can.