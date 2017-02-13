'You all right there, buddy?' - NZ Police on patrol rescue yoghurt thief near Queenstown

Source:Instagram/New Zealand Police
A little yoghurt thief needed all the help he could get after he was found stumbling all over a street in Arrowtown.
While on patrol in the Otago town, officers found a hedgehog on Buckingham Street.
Officers thought the wee critter had just finished a stellar night out when he started walking into things.
But, they then discovered a yoghurt pot stuck on the hedgehog's head.
After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was cornered and the yoghurt pot removed.
Thankfully the wee critter lived to fight another day. But, it was a timely reminder for people to throw away rubbish properly.
NZ Police today uploaded a video of their encounter to Instagram, where it has been viewed nearly 2000 times.
