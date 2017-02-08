 

'You all have blood on your hands' - Aussie mum fights for justice after teenage daughter's rape, suicide

Thousands of people worldwide have shown an outpouring of love for a heartbroken Melbourne mum whose teenage daughter took her life after 22 months of severe hardship, during which she was bullied and gang-raped.

Cassidy Trevan was a Year 7 student at a public high school in Melbourne's south-east when the bullying started.

Cassidy's mum Linda told Nine.com.au it was around that time a group of school children set upon and bullied her relentlessly.

"The bullying started out with just insults and stuff and she got slapped across the face once or twice," Linda said.

Cassidy Trevan, 15, endured 22 months of severe hardship, during which she was bullied at her Melbourne school and gang-raped.
As well as waging their war on social media, a group of students would follow Cassidy around at the local shops, Linda said.

"Our fence got graffitied, banana peel on the front door mat," Linda said.

The bullying became so bad Cassidy missed her entire fourth term at school in 2013.

'One boy stood guarding the front door'

After taking part in a recovery programme, Cassidy felt strong enough to return to school for two days a week in February 2014.

The students who bullied Cassidy said they were sorry, apologised to her and asked her to be their friend, inviting her to join them at the Springvale Festival the next day.

It was there that her new "friends" led her to a nearby house where they had organised for her to be gang raped, Linda said.

"They were older boys that Cass didn't know. Two girls who sat and waited. Two boys who shared her and timed each other. One boy stood guarding the front door," Ms Trevan said.

Cassidy was only 13 years old.

Cassidy reported the gang rape to Dandenong police and spoke with detectives several times, but she was never able to bring herself to make a formal statement.

Her mother said Cassidy was scared to make a formal statement for fear of retaliation from the gang.

Cassidy Trevan was 15 years old when she took her life, after 22 months of bullying at her Melbourne school.

She also was worried reliving it would "push her over the edge".

Cassidy had begged her mother not to go to the school principal about the bullying before the rape, out of fear it would get worse.

You all have blood on your hands for as long as you live"
Cassidy Trevan's mum

Detectives from Victoria Police's Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) met with Cassidy and her mother more than 20 times over a two-year-period.

But they were forced to drop the case because of a lack of evidence and a victim statement, however counselling and victim support was offered.

"During those conversations the SOCIT detectives explained options, put protections in place and ensured the victim was receiving assistance from support services," a Victoria Police spokesperson told Nine.com.au.

"They encouraged the victim in each interaction to make a statement. Throughout this time period the SOCIT followed up some other investigative leads.

"The victim declined at each stage to proceed with the matter. No charges were laid."

Cassidy took her life in late 2015, just days after posting one of her last videos to Facebook.

In it, she tells her followers she loves them. 

Since mum Linda told her story, she has received thousands of messages of love and support from people around the world.

Cassidy's story went global with newspapers and news websites in the UK, New Zealand, China, Thailand, Spain, Denmark and Italy all reporting on the tragedy.

This is Melbourne teen Cassidy Trevan, who the subject of schoolyard bullying and gang rape.

Linda made a powerful statement to the people who bullied and gang-raped her only daughter.

"Bullying killed my child... Cassy was my world... I hope you never forgive yourselves and never forget the name Cassidy Trevan," she said.

"You all have blood on your hands for as long as you live."


