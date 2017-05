One lucky Kiwi is $27 million richer after Lotto's Powerball was struck.

The winning numbers were: 9, 8, 3, 36, 28 and 2 with 18 the bonus ball.

The Powerball number was 10.

One person claimed the $27,333,333 million jackpot, with the winning ticket sold at Martina Four Square and Lotto in Thames.

This is the fourth largest Powerball win ever in the history of the game.