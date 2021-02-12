TODAY |

Yoghurt up 14 per cent as food prices jump

Source:  1 NEWS

Food prices around the country increased last month, with yoghurt partly to blame.

Yoghurt aisle in a supermarket. Source: istock.com

The dairy product skyrocketed to a five-year high in January, up 14 per cent from $4.78 in December.

An average six pack of yoghurt cost roughly $5.45 last month, just a fraction lower than the previous peak in April 2015.

It’s a seasonal trend according to StatsNZ, as food prices have risen every January since 2013 off the back of the Christmas holiday period.

According to consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery, they’ve seen a lot of yoghurts, in particular, coming off special and driving the price up.

“Food prices tend to have a fairly strong rise in January, this January’s 1.3 percent rise follows last year’s 2.1 percent rise,” she says.

Porterhouse and sirloin steak, large soft drinks and potato chips also rose significantly last month, contributing to the average.

It’s a combination of factors causing steak to rise with some items coming off special as well as an increased standard price.

Grapes were the only food to see a sharp fall, down 20 per cent.

The annual cost for food also increased for 2020, largely fuelled by a suffering hospitality industry thanks to Covid-19 with higher prices for ready-to-eat food and restaurant meals.

Fruits and vegetables were also up on last year. Lettuce in particular saw a huge jump in price, increasing by 91 per cent year-on-year.

There’s no particular reason behind the rise according to Dewbery, with the vegetable largely produced in greenhouses, removing the seasonal risk.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
North Canterbury man missing since last week found dead
2
Black Power members arrested in Northland police raids, guns seized
3
Officials: Officer Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder for George Floyd's death
4
Two men, clinging to chilly bin for hours, rescued after rogue wave sinks boat in Coromandel
5
Pfizer vaccine to arrive in NZ next week, sooner than expected, Jacinda Ardern announces
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

North Canterbury man missing since last week found dead

Two men, clinging to chilly bin for hours, rescued after rogue wave sinks boat in Coromandel
04:58

'Moral obligation' to help NZ tourism companies if borders remain shut through 2021, CEO says

Two people injured in avalanche on mountain in Southern Alps