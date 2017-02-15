 

'Yo-yo' Christchurch fire increases in intensity as it makes its way down the Port Hills

1 NEWS

Helicopters are still battling a fire which caused 40 residents to be evacuated last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch and Canterbury

Natural Disasters

00:19
1
Gloria was found by a member of the public after she went missing last night.

Mum's relief at little girl safe after overnight ordeal in Hamilton car yard: Glory 'was found shivering'

2
Steve Askin.

Helicopter pilot killed in crash while fighting Christchurch fires was Kiwi SAS war hero - report

3
Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Local iwi warmly welcomes Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and friends to NZ with stirring powhiri

00:47
4
Watch: Spectacular aerial footage of blood red sun glowing over blazing Christchurch hills


5
A TV screen shows a picture of Kim Jong Nam, the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Malaysian officials say a North Korean man has died after suddenly becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur's airport. The district police chief said Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 he could not confirm South Korean media reports that the man was Kim Jong Nam, the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.﻿﻿ . (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korean leader's brother assassinated at Kuala Lumpur airport

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.



 
