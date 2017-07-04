 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour leader Andrew Little said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning that he had tried cannabis on "two or three occasions", but wants a "credible answer" to possible health issues for young people if New Zealand was to go through drug reform or liberalisation. 

Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.
Source: Breakfast

"We do need to have a close look at what's happening here and around the world," he said. 

"What underlies the drug use is usually problems with addiction. We have a massive shortage of supply of, for example, addiction counselling."

He also said the effect drug use had on the brain of younger people was an influencing factor in liberalisation. 

"Even reasonably modest cannabis use can have long-term negative effects on the human brain," he said. 

"The big thing for me is, if you liberalise or decriminalise what does that mean for access for younger people?"

"We've got to make sure we're not creating other health problems by greater liberalisaton."

During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.
Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, Prime Minister Bill English said he had not smoked cannabis. 

Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire


00:40
2
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

3
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

03:09
4
What really goes on 30-thousand feet above ground?

Confessions of an airline steward - what really goes on at 30,000 feet above the ground?

00:56
5
The seven time grand slam winner was visibly devastated after her opening win at Wimbledon.

Video: 'I'm completely speechless' - emotional Venus Williams breaks down in tears at Wimbledon after being quizzed on fatal car crash

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

00:20
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire

Two people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with serious injuries.


01:55
Sam Smoothy is known for his feats in the snow but things heated up pretty quickly while filming Sliding Fire.

From traversing snowy peaks to volcanic slopes – meet the Kiwi skier who turned his Vanuatu holiday into an insane adventure film

Sam Smoothy is known for his feats in the snow but things heated up pretty quick filming Sliding Fire.

04:10
Barb sticks with her new alliance and Nate is voted out of Casar and joins the Young’uns at Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Telling Tribal Council, the end of Redemption, and a return from a long exile

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ