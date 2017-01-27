 

'Yes I can' - female firefighters proving male counterparts wrong

Thirteen years ago Catherine Tompson was told she couldn't be a firefighter because she was a woman.

Firefighter Catherine Tompson says it's not just a boys' game and colleague Dani Millar encourages other women to give it a go.
"I worked for a volunteer firefighter and he was always disappearing off to calls and coming back with exciting and interesting stories, and I said, 'I could do that," she says.

"His son was there and he said, 'no, no you couldn't.' So I said, 'yes, I can'."

"I set out to prove them wrong."

More than a decade later, the Paraparaumu-based firefighter is still passionate about the job.

"It's not every day you get to drive down the road in a great big fire truck with sirens and lights flashing."

Less than three per cent of New Zealand's firefighters are women - that's only 57 women out 1700.

And while the number has gone up over recent years thanks to targeted recruitment drives, many brigades don't have a single woman as part of their team.

It's really important a workforce is diverse"
National Adviser of Women's Development Angela Munro

National Adviser of Women's Development Angela Munro says the perception that firefighting is a career option for men only needs to change.

"It's really important a workforce is diverse because then you can serve your community better. You can understand your community better because you reflect the community better," she says.

Ms Tompson says women often have great people skills vital for firefighters.

"When you're at a car accident or something like that, kids and other females can relate better to other females in those sorts of situations."

Another potential deterrent for women can be the fear that they won't be treated with respect.

Firefighter Dani Millar says the male firefighters she works with treat her like an equal. 

"They just treat me as one of the crew, just an equal. We're all just part of one family and just help each other out," she says.

Ms Millar says any women who is interested in being a firefighter should "definitely give it a go".

