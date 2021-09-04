Years in the making - a timeline of Countdown terrorist's criminal history

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today given a detailed criminal history of the terrorist who attacked and injured seven people at LynnMall Countdown on Friday before being shot dead by police.

Police guard the area around Countdown LynnMall after a terrorist carried out a stabbing rampage on Friday, September 3. Source: 1 NEWS

Since arriving in the country a decade ago, the man had been under the watchful eye of law enforcement for over five years. Read the timeline below:

October 2011: The man arrived in New Zealand on a student visa aged 22. There were no signs of him having extremist views at the time.

April 2016: He is spoken to by police for the first time after coming to the attention of law enforcement by expressing sympathy to recent terrorist attacks and sharing violent war videos. He was warned by police again in May.

May 2017: Despite the warnings, he continued this activity and was arrested at Auckland International Airport by police, who believed he was on his way to Syria. A search of his apartment found restricted publications and a hunting knife.

He was charged with possessing them, pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing restricted publications, fraud and failing to assist police in the execution of their search powers. He was released on bail.

August 2018: While on bail, he bought a knife and was arrested for doing so. Police issued a search warrant and found objectional and extremist material. He was additionally charged with possessing this material, the weapon and failing to assist police in the execution of their search powers. He was kept in custody.

September 2018: The individual was sentenced to 12 months supervision in relation to the first set of charges and remained in prison due to the charges committed while on bail. At the same time, ministers were briefed on counter-terrorism legislation. This included policy on preparatory acts that might be linked to terrorist activity.

July 2020: The Crown made an unsuccessful attempt to lay an additional charge under the existing terrorism act for his online posts and possession of the hunting knife but it was rejected by the High Court. However, charges for possessing these items were still valid and he was remanded in custody for sentencing. During this time he assaulted corrections officers and faced charges for these acts as well.

April 2021: The draft bill for new counter-terrorism legislation was released and had its first reading in May.

May 2021: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is briefed on the potential terrorist threat the man possessed. He was convicted in the High Court on charges of possessing objectional publications and failing to assist the police to exercise their search powers.

He was also found guilty of another charge of possessing objectional material and having a knife in a public place. The Crown sought GPS monitoring but this was not imposed by the courts.

Having exhausted all legal avenues and not being able to convict the man for charges that would warrant imprisonment, police began to prepare for his eventual release. This included round-the-clock surveillance by officers and the armed special tactics group.

July 2021: He is released from custody back into the community and kept under a close eye. In late July Ardern was given a written update on the situation.

August 2021: In late August, police seek to add expediting amendments to the counter-terrorism legislation.

September 2021: The Minister of Justice seeks to speed up the law change on Friday September 3, the same day as the terrorist attack. Around 2.30pm, the man attacked people at LynnMall Countdown with a knife he took from the shelves.