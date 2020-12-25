Year in review: Kiwis find their place amongst stars despite Covid-19's impact on entertainment industry

The Covid-19 pandemic turned many industries on their head and entertainment was no exception.

But 2020 has also given many the chance to shine, including some up and coming Kiwis along with some well-established ones.

Early on, Hollywood’s heavyweights found out very quickly they were just as susceptible to the coronavirus, with Tom Hanks confirming he and his wife contracted it in Australia.

Then, of course, there was the ceremonies that usually celebrate all their work also took a hit and had to go digital.

Of course, some celebrities didn’t help themselves with a singsong led by Gal Gadot hitting all the wrong the notes, but others like Taika Waititi found they’d hit all the right ones, with the Kiwi winning an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay with JoJo Rabbit.

His passionate acceptance speech where he dedicated the award to “all the indigenous kids in the world”, who he reminded people are “ the original story tellers”.

“We can make it here as well,” he added.

Other Kiwis leading the charge this year was breakthrough artists Benee and TikTok star Jawsh 685, whose respective tracks Superlonely and Laxed [Siren Beat] saw them take the industry by storm.

Jawsh 685 told 1 NEWS he was still getting used to the limelight after teaming up with global star Jason Derulo to create Savage Love.

“To be a kid from South Auckland and all of a sudden, bang, you're collaborating with one of the world's biggest artists.”

Elsewhere, our scenery was the backdrop of another blockbuster with the live-action remake of Mulan wrapped up here, although it was confined to the small screen after Disney decided to stream it rather than wait to release it in cinemas.

The move didn’t sit well with some, but streaming became the way to watch in 2020, with more than 80 per cent of Kiwis now turning to the web for their television viewing.

Murder, mayhem, tigers and tiaras were the topics that got us talking from streaming services but our most popular TV show of the year was the daily 1pm Covid updates from Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The world also lost some entertainment superstars with the likes of Diana Rigg, Chadwick Bosman, Kenny Rodgers, Sean Connery and more all taking their final curtain calls.