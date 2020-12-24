TODAY |

Year in review: Everyday Kiwis that made us think about being a better society

Source:  1 NEWS

It's been an incredibly challenging year in the news, between two elections and the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world. But not every story is full of doom and gloom.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Demand for food parcels is up 40 per cent on last year but city missions and food banks have been given a helping hand. Source: 1 NEWS

In 2020, there were everyday Kiwis who took that extra step, acted selflessly, and made the country a better place.

Here's a wrap of some of the stories that made New Zealanders think about being a better society.

Cynthia reunited with kind young Northland man who jumped out of car to help mow her lawn

Your playlist will load after this ad

The neighbourly act went down in the Whangārei suburb of Kamo. Source: Seven Sharp

It was like something out of a fairytale: 81-year-old Cynthia was mowing her lawn in the hot sun when out of the blue, a young man jumped out of his car and offered to take over.

Nikau and Cynthia were reunited after her tale aired on Seven Sharp; he says it was just "in my blood" to help.

For his efforts, he was gifted with thanks, some flowers and some lamingtons.

Taranaki photographer spent weeks befriending rare white fantail to get amazing shots

A pure white leucistic fantail photographed in Stratford, Taranaki. Source: Guy Vickers

Guy Vicker's story is one of patience and love for wildlife.

He would head down to the river in Stratford, Taranaki, most days to sit and befriend a little white pīwakawaka, growing a bond of trust before he could eventually take photos with it.

He says it was a lot of frustration and a lot of unsuccessful days but overall, it was all worth it.

Kiwi nurse who helped save UK PM Boris Johnson's life reflects on 'very surreal' experience

Your playlist will load after this ad

Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua spoke to Jenny McGee about caring for the British PM. Source: 1 NEWS

Invercargill nurse Jenny McGee became a global icon overnight when she helped save the life of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he battled Covid-19.

She was one of two nurses on a 48-hour watch making sure he was getting enough oxygen through the night as he battled for his life in intensive care.

Her efforts gained global recognition when Johnson publicly thanked her, but she credits the "wonderful sense of spirit and teamwork" with her coworkers.

Good Sorts: The immunocompromised woman spending all her time sewing masks for frontline workers

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fran Hendrickson has been stuck at home for months, but she hasn't wasted any time. Source: 1 NEWS

Fran Hendrickson has been stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, immunocompromised and at high risk of serious illness if she contracted the virus.

But she wasn't sitting idle. 

After finding an elastics supplier, she got cracking at her sewing machine and made more than 700 face masks to help protect her family, friends, essential workers and healthcare workers on the front line.

Whitebaiter recalls saving little girl who was stuck in mudflats as waters rose

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kerri Broughton from Taranaki is reluctant to call himself a hero. Source: Seven Sharp

Kerri Broughton is reluctant to call himself a hero, but it's hard to think of another word for it.

While whitebaiting in Taranaki, he heard screams and sprang into action to rescue a little girl, stuck in mudflats as the waters rose.

After saving the girl he ended in a precarious position himself before channeling advice from Dora The Explorer and hauling himself free.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead after diving incident in Hawkes Bay, first water-related death of holiday period
2
Christmas holidaymakers take on long traffic delays getting out of Wellington
3
Covid-stranded Kiwi man sails solo from across the world to be home for Christmas
4
Water quality of top swimming spots expected to be good over holidays
5
With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos in final weeks of presidency
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Water quality of top swimming spots expected to be good over holidays

One person in critical condition after being cut from vehicle following serious crash near Christchurch
00:14

Trans-Tasman pavlova battle a feature as NZDF troops celebrate Christmas overseas

ACC's Christmas injuries list features giftwrap and high spirits