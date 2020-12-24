Year in review: Everyday Kiwis that made us think about being a better society

It's been an incredibly challenging year in the news, between two elections and the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world. But not every story is full of doom and gloom.

In 2020, there were everyday Kiwis who took that extra step, acted selflessly, and made the country a better place.

Here's a wrap of some of the stories that made New Zealanders think about being a better society.

It was like something out of a fairytale: 81-year-old Cynthia was mowing her lawn in the hot sun when out of the blue, a young man jumped out of his car and offered to take over.

Nikau and Cynthia were reunited after her tale aired on Seven Sharp; he says it was just "in my blood" to help.

For his efforts, he was gifted with thanks, some flowers and some lamingtons.

A pure white leucistic fantail photographed in Stratford, Taranaki. Source: Guy Vickers

Guy Vicker's story is one of patience and love for wildlife.

He would head down to the river in Stratford, Taranaki, most days to sit and befriend a little white pīwakawaka, growing a bond of trust before he could eventually take photos with it.

He says it was a lot of frustration and a lot of unsuccessful days but overall, it was all worth it.

Invercargill nurse Jenny McGee became a global icon overnight when she helped save the life of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he battled Covid-19.

She was one of two nurses on a 48-hour watch making sure he was getting enough oxygen through the night as he battled for his life in intensive care.

Her efforts gained global recognition when Johnson publicly thanked her, but she credits the "wonderful sense of spirit and teamwork" with her coworkers.

Fran Hendrickson has been stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, immunocompromised and at high risk of serious illness if she contracted the virus.

But she wasn't sitting idle.

After finding an elastics supplier, she got cracking at her sewing machine and made more than 700 face masks to help protect her family, friends, essential workers and healthcare workers on the front line.

Kerri Broughton is reluctant to call himself a hero, but it's hard to think of another word for it.

While whitebaiting in Taranaki, he heard screams and sprang into action to rescue a little girl, stuck in mudflats as the waters rose.