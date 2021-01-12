TODAY |

Yachtie 'safe and well' after going missing in Marlborough Sounds

A yachtie is safe and well after indicating he was in difficulty in the Marlborough Sounds in the early hours of yesterday morning, prompting a police appeal for sightings.

Missing yacht Kwela with its male skipper on board. Source: Supplied

Just after 5pm today police said the male skipper of the 11-metre long yacht named Kwela had made contact with them.

Police say the man is "safe and well".

The last contact previously was at approximately 2:30am Monday when the skipper indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy Bay.

Kwela left the Havelock marina (bottom red marker) at approximately midday on Saturday with its male skipper on board before he indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy Bay (top red marker), if it was in the Marlborough Sounds, at approximately 2:30am yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

Kwela's skipper had left the Havelock marina at approximately midday on Saturday.

