TODAY |

Yacht that sent mayday call off Coromandel found with people on board safe

Source:  1 NEWS

A yacht that sent a mayday call off the coast of the Coromandel last night has been found, with the people on board safe.

Search area for yacht missing in February 18 Source: Maritime NZ

The Navy’s vessel HMNZS Te Kaha was out searching around Great Mercury Island this morning.

A distress call was received through maritime radio at about 6.30pm yesterday, showing the boat’s location near Waiheke Island.

An initial search of the area failed to locate the yacht and search and rescue agencies believe the yacht may have given an incorrect location.

However, Maritime New Zealand says this afternoon the yacht was located with the people on board believed to be safe.

Senior Search and Rescue Officer, Chris Henshaw, said in a statement at 2.20pm that a vessel advised that it was the one that had broadcast the mayday call.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
Auckland
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Bloomfield gives advice to those at McDonald's when community Covid-19 case worked there
2
New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's
3
Covid-19 update: No new community cases found since yesterday, officials confirm
4
Free period products to be made available to all NZ schools and kura, PM announces
5
Man who says he was half blind and driving with kids in car admits hit-and-run on woman near Wellington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:15

Free period products to be made available to all NZ schools and kura, PM announces

Man who says he was half blind and driving with kids in car admits hit-and-run on woman near Wellington

Mask wearing on public transport confirmed at Level 1 for all of New Zealand

Gas leak: Hamilton residents asked to stay indoors after construction mishap