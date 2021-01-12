TODAY |

Yacht missing in Marlborough Sounds prompts police appeal for sightings

Source:  1 NEWS

A yacht whose skipper indicated he was in difficulty in the Marlborough Sounds in the early hours of yesterday morning has prompted a police appeal for sightings.

Missing yacht Kwela with its male skipper on board. Source: Supplied

The last contact from the 11-metre long yacht named Kwela was at approximately 2:30am Monday when the male skipper indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy Bay.

Kwela left the Havelock marina at approximately midday on Saturday with its male skipper on board.

The yacht is described as white in colour with a two-tone mast (white at the base and brown on top).

Police have not confirmed whether the contact came from Fitzroy Bay in Wellington or the Marlborough Sounds.

Police have no confirmed trip intentions however it was possibly headed for Tasman Bay.

Anyone who has seen the yacht Kwela since Saturday are urged to call Police on 105 and quote event number P045096201.

