WWF NZ praises government for rejecting fishing industry's calls to stop public access to video

World Wildlife Fund-NZ has praised the government for rejecting the fishing industry's calls to stop the public from accessing video footage from its boats.

Source: Getty

Under a proposed surveillance regime, fishing boats are to use fixed cameras to monitor their catches, including the bycatch of unwanted fish and animals like dolphins.

Last July, fishing bosses expressed concern about the regime in a letter to the Ministry for Primary Industries, saying footage from boats accessed by the public could be manipulated to make the industry look bad.

But Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash yesterday rejected calls to stop the public using the Official Information Act to access the footage, saying transparency was the best way for the industry to build trust with the community.

WWF-NZ chief executive Livia Esterhazy backed the minister for defending "basic public rights and laws".

"Ocean resources belong to the people of New Zealand - our fisheries are managed with public funds, which are intended to be managed in the public interest," she said.

Fisheries Inshore New Zealand chief executive Jeremy Helson earlier said the surveillance regime would result in "workplace data collection on a scale never before seen in New Zealand".

"We want to get the balance right and make sure that information is released in an appropriate way and with the appropriate context," he said.

While acknowledging concerns about privacy and commercial sensitivity, Ms Esterhazy said fisheries bycatch was the top threat to many of New Zealand's endangered marine species, including dolphins, albatrosses and sea lions.