Wrong coloured car among over 4,000 unwanted gifts already listed on Trade Me

From a Mazda Demio in the wrong colour to a pair of Apple Airpods Pro which were too fancy, over 4,400 unwanted Christmas gifts have already been listed on TradeMe.

Source: 1 NEWS

Quickly becoming its own kind of Kiwi tradition, thousands of gifts whose owners were less than pleased are popping up online, with more likely in the coming days.

But it’s not just the re-gifters hoping to take advantage of the online auction house, keen bargain hunters are trolling the site for the best Boxing Day deals.

In 2019, over 50,000 searches were made for unwanted gifts within the 24 hours that followed on from Christmas.

“Despite their best intentions, it’s clear our loved ones don’t always nail gift-giving, leaving many of us with items we don’t want and won’t use," says spokesperson Millie Silvester.

The Mazda Demio was relisted to TradeMe after the husband's gift was found to be in a colour his wife didn't like. Source: TradeMe

According to a recent survey conducted by Trade Me, almost half of New Zealanders receive at least one gift which didn't hit the mark on Christmas.

But Silvester says re-listers shouldn't feel guilty, as 55 percent of Kiwis say they're okay with having their presents regifted while 26 percent feel indifferent.

For those stuck with a gift that flopped from yesterday's festivities, Silvester's top tip for relisting is to make sure you make the gift stand out.