'It is wrong' - Andrew Little condemns media blackouts during Waitangi celebrations

Andrew Little says he cannot guarantee whether he will continue to visit Te Tii Marae for future Waitangi celebrations if media blackouts continue in years to come.

The Labour leader says he'd visit Waitangi each year but would boycott the marae if necessary.
The Labour leader has been attending Waitangi celebrations all weekend and today visited Waitangi's Te Tii Marae but implied it could be his last time unless there was a change in the future.

Earlier in the day Mr Little condemned the media blackouts saying “it is wrong”.

“All New Zealanders should have the right to hear what is being said and I cannot guarantee that I will come back to a place where the New Zealand public and the media are prevented from seeing what I have to say,” he added.

“I will always come to Waitangi, I will always be a part of the celebrations but I cannot see myself going back there if there is going to be continuous media blackouts”.

Other politicians have taken a stand against the blackouts including Winston Peters who refused to walk onto the Marae today after being told media could not accompany him.

The blackouts have become an issue at this year’s Waitangi celebrations with Te Tii Marae not allowing the press on to their grounds.

Mr Little told media: “Waitangi is a celebration for all New Zealanders including those who are overseas and when public officials are involved it is important for them to be seen and heard and the blackouts have prevented this."

The Labour leader went on to criticise Prime Minister Bill English for his decision not to attend Monday’s Waitangi celebration saying, “there is no substitute for the leader of this country to not be on treaty grounds… the Prime Minister should be here”.

Andrew Little will begin tomorrow's celebrations at Waitangi for the dawn service before moving down the country to Auckland where he will visit Hoani Waititi Marae.

He will finish up the day’s celebrations in Wellington.

