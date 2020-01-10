Written tributes after Christchurch terrorist attack turned into beautiful gifts

Thousands of cards and drawings left as tributes on Rolleston Ave after the Christchurch terrorist attack are being given a new life as seeded paper gifts.

The Council gifted more than 50 boxes to Christchurch woman Rebecca Parnham, full of sheets of paper that couldn’t be archived.

Production is now ramping up, with hopes the wildflowers will bloom in time for the one year anniversary on March 15 this year.

Rebecca Parnham, who founded Seeds of Love, told 1 NEWS the seeded paper hearts are one way to ensure the outpouring of love never gets forgotten.

The process of making the paper hearts takes up to two hours. The recycled paper has to be torn into small pieces, pulped, combined with wildflower seeds and then pressed into moulds before being left to dry out.

Rebecca Parnham says the process can be quite emotional, particularly sorting through the messages.

She also hosts workshops at local schools, workplaces and Al Noor mosque.

“It’s about growing meaningful connections. It started off as a therapeautic way to help people reduce trauma but now it’s about being proactive and helping people realise the value in diversity,” she said.

More than 2,500 paper hearts have been distributed so far.