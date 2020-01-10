TODAY |

Written tributes after Christchurch terrorist attack turned into beautiful gifts

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of cards and drawings left as tributes on Rolleston Ave after the Christchurch terrorist attack are being given a new life as seeded paper gifts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They’ll be recycled into paper gifts containing flower seeds. Source: 1 NEWS

The Council gifted more than 50 boxes to Christchurch woman Rebecca Parnham, full of sheets of paper that couldn’t be archived.

Production is now ramping up, with hopes the wildflowers will bloom in time for the one year anniversary on March 15 this year.

Rebecca Parnham, who founded Seeds of Love, told 1 NEWS the seeded paper hearts are one way to ensure the outpouring of love never gets forgotten.

The process of making the paper hearts takes up to two hours. The recycled paper has to be torn into small pieces, pulped, combined with wildflower seeds and then pressed into moulds before being left to dry out.

Rebecca Parnham says the process can be quite emotional, particularly sorting through the messages.

She also hosts workshops at local schools, workplaces and Al Noor mosque.

“It’s about growing meaningful connections. It started off as a therapeautic way to help people reduce trauma but now it’s about being proactive and helping people realise the value in diversity,” she said.

More than 2,500 paper hearts have been distributed so far.

Seeds of Love has recently partnered with the Lady Khadija Charitable Trust, which is funding another 20 workshops around Canterbury.

New Zealand
Jordan Oppert
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Unidentified planes strike targets in eastern Syria - reports
2
Stevens Adams, Westbrook in warm embrace after Paul’s genius ‘nutmeg’ in OKC win
3
Fish and chip shop owner disappointed at Wattie's 'offensive' ad campaign
4
'Tragic start' to 2020 as six people die on NZ farms in six days
5
Search underway for two people missing off Wairarapa coast
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:09

Watch: Huge electrical explosions seen on powerlines above main road in Huntly
00:31

Winston Peters calls for full investigation into deadly Ukrainian passenger jet crash over Iran
00:35

Crews battling one square kilometre scrub fire in Tauranga

Residents in two Hawke's Bay towns urged to limit water use after pipeline damaged