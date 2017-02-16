 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Wreckage of firefighting helicopter lifted out in five loads in 'challenging' operation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed on Tuesday during firefighting operations on the hills behind Christchurch, killing the pilot, has been recovered in what the Transport Accident Investigation Commission calls a challenging operation.

The pilot of the Squirrel helicopter, former SAS soldier Steve Askin, died in the crash near the Sugarloaf car park. He had been fighting the fires on the Port Hills.

The main fuselage being airlifted out of a steep gully under the Sugarloaf in Christchurch.

Source: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

Commission investigator Steve Walker said the recovery operation this afternoon was challenging. 

"The wreckage was in a steep gully under the Sugarloaf and conditions were hot and windy, making it challenging for the ground crew loading the wreckage, and the investigators," Mr Walker said.

The wreckage was lifted out in five loads and placed on a truck for transport to a secure site in Christchurch from where it will be transported to the commission’s technical facility in Wellington for further analysis. 

The commission had planned to begin the airlift this morning but had to wait for clearance to use the road which had been closed because of the threat from the bushfire. 

The helicopter pilot's friends have spoken of the loss of the former SAS soldier, who died fighting the Port Hills fire.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Helicopter pilot, Steve Askin and wife Elizabeth Gilchrist.

Over $100K raised on Givealittle for family of Port Hills fire fighting pilot
01:18
Lisa Davies talks about Steve Askin, a former SAS soldier who died in a crash on the Port Hills on Monday.

'They know how special he was' - 1 NEWS reporter recounts meeting family of chopper pilot who died fighting fires
02:17
The family of Steve Askin gathered today to remember their loved one, a dad of two little children and a decorated former SAS soldier.

'They've lost a dad' - father of chopper pilot killed fighting Port Hills fire opens up

00:55
Canterbury police superintendent Lane Todd says the pilot was the sole occupant of the helicopter that crashed at the scene of the fire.

Helicopter pilot fighting Port Hills fire dies in crash

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Photo taken by John Foster shows the blaze rapidly approaching the Sugarloaf transmission tower as darkness falls at Port Hills above Christchurch.

LIVE: 'It's pretty sad'- All Blacks legend Richie McCaw on the Port Hills fires disaster


2
Photo taken by John Foster shows the blaze rapidly approaching the Sugarloaf transmission tower as darkness falls at Port Hills above Christchurch.

Live stream: Special coverage of the Port Hills fire disaster from 1 News and Seven Sharp

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

4
Former Blues coach Pat Lam.

Fired up Pat Lam hits back at Steve Hansen's reported 'ex-New Zealander' comment

00:29
5
Team NZ's CEO Grant Dalton says a lot of their opposition have doubts about the new innovations they have made with their yacht.

Watch: 'It's a proud day for us' - Team NZ launch new pedal powered America's Cup yacht

Photo taken by John Foster shows the blaze rapidly approaching the Sugarloaf transmission tower as darkness falls at Port Hills above Christchurch.

Live stream: Special coverage of the Port Hills fire disaster from 1 News and Seven Sharp

Join our teams in Christchurch for the latest on the blaze which has destroyed homes and thousands of hectares of land.

00:31
The Claude family of Landsdowne lost everything in an instant on Tuesday.

'Numb and tired' Christchurch man gets new accommodation after double whammy of losing homes in fires, quake

James Frost is not allowed back to see that state of the home he rented with housemates.

01:41
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

01:47
Bernie Monk tells MPs that families will fight on, Solid Energy Chair Andy Coup threatens to quit and widow Anna Osbourne says the company is hiding things.

'The insinuation of a cover up is unfounded' - Solid Energy boss tells Pike River families

Pike River families presented a petition to Parliament to retrieve the remains of the dead men.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ