Wreaths laid outside Dickason family’s home in South Africa

In South Africa, former neighbours and people who knew the Dickason family have been laying flowers and wreaths outside the estate where they lived before moving to New Zealand.

Lauren Dickason, 40, has been charged with murder in the deaths of her twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla, and their six-year-old sister Liane, in a crime that has shocked New Zealand.

She is being kept at a psychiatric facility ahead of her next scheduled court appearance on October 5.

Colourful flowers surrounded by a white cross lay at the entrance of the estate on Thursday morning, with people stopping on the roadside to pay their respects.

Christine Wright, a former patient of the three slain children's father, was among those who came to lay wreaths on Thursday and said they were stunned to learn about the children's tragic death in the media.

"We couldn't believe it at first. I mean, it was just such a shock to us. We had to read it twice to actually realise that it was our doctor," said Wright.

Her husband, Allan Wright, who has met both parents during his medical procedure performed by Dickason, also expressed shock.

"Last year, I had problems with my ankle. I went to see him again and had a very, very big operation.

"That's where I met his wife. His wife was the assistant in some of the surgeries and she seemed like a very nice person" he said.