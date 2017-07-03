 

Wrap up warm! Winter chill expected to bring thunderstorms for Auckland and snow to the south

A wintry chill is rolling through the country, with two systems fueling the seasonal conditions. 

Breakfast weather presenter Matty gives the rundown on the weather ahead.
An active low pressure system heading towards Auckland could bring thunderstorms around midday today and possibly hail from Northland through to northern Waikato. 

Cold fronts pushing on to the South Island could bring a winterly blast to the lower end of the country. 

Overcast conditions will be hanging around much of tomorrow for the North Island, showers are expected in the South Island with snow expected to 300 metres in the far south. 

Check the weather in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

The weather will mostly clear by Wednesday, aside from showers in the upper North Island and East Coast of the South Island. 

