Wrap up warm: Cold week ahead with snow, gales forecast

Wrap up for a cold week with snow, gales, floods and pounding seas predicted from Tuesday.

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

The severe weather is expected to affect many parts of New Zealand, MetService says.

From tomorrow a front is expected to move northeast onto the South Island, followed by cold southerlies.

Snow is expected above 100m in the far south and 200m in Canterbury.

A low east of the North Island will possibly bringing severe gales, heavy rain and snow to some central New Zealand areas.

Rainfall warnings are likely in Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne and are also possible from Taranaki to Wellington and in Marlborough and the north of Canterbury.

By Friday the low should move away to the east of the North Island and conditions should slowly ease late in the day.

