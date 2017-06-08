'Wouldn't have made any difference' - Simon Bridges quizzed over delay in telling PM about fraud case

Labour wants to know why Simon Bridges waited three months to tell his boss about a major fraud case involving a public servant.

The Minister of Transport was quizzed at Parliament about Joanne Harrison, who was jailed in February for three and a half years for stealing $726,000 while she worked at his ministry.

Labour's Sue Moroney says she has correspondence showing Mr Bridges first found out about the fraud in April last year but waited three months to tell then Prime Minister John Key.

When asked to explain his actions, Mr Bridges said, "I simply don't see how now Sir John Key having knowledge of that would've made any difference whatsoever.

"In fact, let me be really clear, it wouldn't have made any difference whatsoever," Mr Bridges said.

"From the moment I was aware of it, I took it incredibly seriously I wanted to ensure myself that the chief executive at the time was involving the state services commission on a regularised basis."