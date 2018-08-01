 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor says Glorivale already doing well from the state without regional grants

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand

Professor Peter Lineham says the sect's application to the Regional Development Fund is inventive, if nothing else. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
4

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson
5

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:15
NZEI has announced a full-day strike on August 15 after voting overwhelmingly in favour.

Primary school teachers and principals vote to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'
02:42
Here’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat with the comeback of the kete.

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?
04:33
Some southerners think it’s time to ditch their North Island whānau.

'It will happen' - South Island Independence Movement vows to break away
00:22
There has been, however, a drop off in building activity in the last couple of months.

Asking prices for Auckland houses rise for the first time in four months

Police admit communication could have been better over opposition to Wellington bowling club liquor licences

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington

Police met with bowling club members last night in Lower Hutt to explain why they objected to a number of clubs' liquor licence renewal applications.

District Licensing Committees are in charge of granting applications for liquor licences but police are one of a number of groups that can support or oppose applications during a prior 15-day period.

Wellington Police acting district commander Inspector Sean Hansen said police's initial communication to the seven clubs which had their applications opposed could have been more clear.

"What I acknowledge is that we could have and should have communicated better with some of the clubs over the past couple of weeks with regard to our position and the way it's played out is somewhat regrettable," he told about sixty members.

Fourteen clubs reapplied for renewals, of which seven were unopposed, and of the seven opposed clubs, three have since made changes to have their oppositions dropped, three are in "positive talks" with police and one remains opposed, he said.

Inspector Hansen stressed that police are not opposed to clubs serving and selling alcohol, but are wanting clubs to employ duty managers if alcohol consumption is going to continue past 9pm to ensure "the sale, supply and consumption of liquor is done safely and responsibly."

He said there was a meeting with the regional medical officer of health, licensing inspectors and police earlier this month where it arose that instead of continuing to roll over club licences, applications need to be reviewed to ensure clubs are adhering to their core function and making sure that's in line with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

"Each application is treated on its own merit. We don't have a blanket policy," he said.

Several club members asked questioned at the meeting, one saying "this seems like a sudden change" and another questioning why police are suggesting duty managers when that is not a requirement in the Act.

Senior Sergeant Scott Dunn of the Wellington Police alcohol harm reduction team said another issue is club members attending other clubs and consuming alcohol when a reciprocal arrangement is not stated in the club's liquor licence or by the sport's overall governing body.

"Unless it's written into your club constitutional rules or it's a stipulation of your licence then technically that doesn't exist," he said.

He said without this agreement, external members would have to be a 'guest' of the member of the club. He said the issue is when a partner of the visiting member also comes.

A number of objections were lodged by Wellington police in line with their objective of reducing alcohol harm. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:10
Professor Peter Lineham says the sect's application to the Regional Development Fund is inventive, if nothing else.

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor praises Gloriavale's 'inventive' application for taxpayer money, but says they do well enough already

'We're doing that still' - building minister denies 'micro-credentials' a skills training short-cut

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Live stream: Breakfast

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand

Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand