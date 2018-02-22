'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

As the race to replace Bill English as the top dog in the National Party heats up, Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells is on a mission to speed date the five candidates in a bid to find out more about them.

Tonight, he dated two at once, Simon Bridges and Amy Adams.

First up in the hot seat was Bridges, who Wells wasted no time in asking the tough questions the nation needs to know.

"Who is the sexiest male Prime Minister of all time in New Zealand," Wells asked.

Bridges wasted no time in answering John Key, an answer which seemed to surprise Wells.

Keeping on the theme of same-sex attraction, Wells then asked Bridges which male celebrity he would date if he had to choose one.

"I think Tom Cruise, he's a stayer and done a huge number of movies," Bridges responded.

After the hard hitting date/interview with Bridges, next up was his fellow National MP and leadership rival Amy Adams.

"If we were to end up in a long term relationship would you share my toothbrush with me," Wells opened the date with.

"Oh totally, in a good relationship everything is open," Adams replied.

However, she wasn't as keen to share the toothbrush if Wells had E.coli, or gingivitis.

The date between Adams and Wells ended with the pair agreeing to go on a second date, meaning even if Adams doesn't win the National Party leadership she still may not go home empty handed.