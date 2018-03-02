Would you pay this? Fuel prices hit record in Wellington, South Island

Fuel prices have hit record highs in parts of the country.

Source: 1 NEWS

The cost of 91 octane in Wellington and the South Island hit $2.30 a litre last week, beating the previous high set in 2013.

Crude oil prices have been rising globally while the New Zealand dollar has fallen, making the cost of fuel more expensive.

The price hike would be particularly hard on low-income families forced to drive older cars, AA PetrolWatch spokesperson Mark Stockdale said.

"That's certainly going to hit motorists in the wallet, particularly low-income New Zealanders and motorists who have got older, less fuel-efficient cars where their fuel bill is higher," Mr Stockdale said.