 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Would you like fries with that? 'Rare' McDonald's playground units gain traction on Trade Me

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three "retro" McDonald's playground units are being auctioned off on Trade Me, with the seller describing them as "collectible" and "rare". 

Chief Big Mac climber

Source: Trade Me

A Mayor McCheese roundabout, Hamburglar dual swing set and Chief Big Mac climber are for sale, which used to be popular attractions in McDonald's restaurants across the country. 

The current bid for the playground units is at $3,100 and has had over 55,000 page views.

The owner said that the rides are currently disassembled and in storage, as he has been waiting for the day his own sons grew old enough to have their own children. 

"I wanted pay back, to teach their children how to jump off the top of the jail onto a trampoline and give their mother heart palpitations," wrote the seller called madbunch. 

However, with no grandchildren, the owner has decided to sell all the rides together as a set

Fond memories have been shared in the comments section of the auction, with the seller stating their youngest son started his "first business venture" by "charging a gold coin to other children to play on the playground."

Mayor McCheese roundabout

Source: Trade Me

One anonymous Trade Me member commented that they "fell from the top of the bigmac and chipped my front teeth on the merry-go-round".

Another user wrote that they hope to win lotto, as "this would be the ultimate dream to own as a 80s/90s kid".

The auction is set to close this Sunday at 1.50pm. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:40
2
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

3

Wellington school lockdown lifted after reports of someone with gun

4
Visitors to the Te Tii Waitangi marae gather ahead of commemorations on Waitangi Day.

Waitangi's Te Tii marae trying to sell 'exclusive broadcast rights' to media for $10,000

5
A stretch of the Waikato River through Hamilton.

Save your water - 27,000 Hamilton residents on high water alert after major leak in city's water main

00:40
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

"I am not going to comment."

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

Bill English kicked off election year with a boost to law and order.


01:10
It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

Albatross livestream shows 'the good, the bad and the ugly' as newborn chick lands in intensive care

It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

02:28
Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

'If you're so proud of the haka then learn the language' - Breakfast Daniel's passionate te reo Maori stance

Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

01:10
Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

'People are on auto-pilot at the supermarket' - is it time to do away with food labels?

Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ