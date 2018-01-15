'How would New Zealand feel?' Jacinda Ardern says Trump's alleged 'shithole' remark hugely offensive

The Prime Minister has described the alleged comments made by US President Donald Trump "highly offensive", after claims surfaced he called Haiti and some African nations a "shithole".

"How would New Zealand feel if we were described in that way" Jacinda Ardern asked on the AM Show this morning.

"We would be hugely offended by remarks like that."

She said the alleged remark was "hugely offensive".

When asked by host Duncan Garner, Ms Ardern would not say if she thought the remark was racist.